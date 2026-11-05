Republican Plans New Pete Hegseth Impeachment Vote After Midterm Rout

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Republicans are reportedly moving ahead with Pete Hegseth‘s impeachment vote as soon as the House returns from midterm recess. Republican lawmaker Thomas Massie proposed impeaching the US Secretary of War in September. However, Hegseth avoided an impeachment vote then due to the adjournment of the House for the break before the midterm elections.

How Republican Thomas Massie’s resolution and Democratic oversight plans intersect

According to a CNN report, Pete Hegseth might take the fall for Republicans’ loss in the 2026 midterm elections. The outlet suggested that as soon as the House returns from break, Republicans might push for an impeachment vote against Hegseth.

It further stated that Republicans are blaming Hegseth for the prolonged Iran war and for failing to bring it to an end, which reportedly impacted the party’s chances to win in the election.

Some Republicans have also suggested that Donald Trump might join in blaming Hegseth for the defeat, despite previously expressing fondness for what the Defense Secretary is doing. A source told the outlet, “If the president is serious about anyone taking responsibility for it, it’s Pete Hegseth. Pete has been either dishonest or incorrect — neither of which are acceptable — about timelines, goals, and objectives since the beginning.”

However, he has not yet indicated in any post-defeat interviews whether he plans to fire Hegseth.

On the other hand, sources have also suggested that Thomas Massie is ready to get on with the impeachment vote and expects the House to pass it. This is because Democrats have previously supported Massie’s proposal.

In September, Massie said in a statement, “By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorization, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable. Secretary Hegseth’s constitutional violations extend beyond the illegal war in Iran. He is abusing the power of his office to ignore congressional war powers resolutions, to kidnap foreign leaders, and to intimidate critics of the Trump administration by retaliating against them for exercising free speech.”

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