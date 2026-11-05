’RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas Breaks Silence on Dating After 27-Year Marriage Ends

Photo Credit: Koury Angelo/Bravo/NBC Universal

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Katsanevas has not started dating following her separation from Shawn Trujillo. The 52-year-old confirmed that she has neither gone on a date nor kissed anyone since their split.

Angie shared the update during her November 4 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When Cohen asked whether she had started dating again, she responded, “Absolutely not. I have not been out with anyone or kissed anyone.”

The couple’s separation became public in July, weeks after their 27th wedding anniversary. They married in 1999 and share a 15-year-old daughter, Elektra. Their marital struggles are also playing out in RHOSLC Season 7, which airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

During the interview, Angie explained that no single incident led to their separation. “I think it’s just 30 years, people change,” she said. She also recalled asking her father whether feeling disconnected after decades together was normal.

Angie admitted that she and Shawn had started acting more like parents than a married couple. “[We weren’t] going on dates and being loving and affectionate with each other,” she said.

Despite their separation, the former couple remains on good terms for their daughter’s sake. Angie said their co-parenting arrangement was going well. She also revealed that they dressed up together for Halloween and recently took a trip.

“I’m doing my best. Coparenting is going amazing,” she added.

When Cohen asked whether they were getting along, Angie confirmed that they were. She explained that separating after 30 years together meant adjusting to changes in their familiar routines.

She emphasized their commitment to maintaining family routines, saying, “Putting our daughter first means still having dinner together.”

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