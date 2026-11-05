Could Selling The OC’s Alex Hall Be RHOC’s Next Star?

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

No one can disagree that Real Housewives of Orange County Season 20 was a bust. It was a pretty lackluster season for the show’s the twentieth anniversary, even with the big cast trip to Japan. Which means RHOC is in dire need of a big shake-up. And Selling The OC star Alex Hall might be just what the doctor ordered to breathe new life into the show.

Alex was one of the leading stars of Selling The OC, which sadly has been put on pause. However, rumor has it that she is in talks to join the OG Selling Sunset show. This makes sense, as she would still be within her real estate agency, The Oppenheim Group.

However, it might be best for Alex to stay put in the OC and crossover to Bravo instead. And there are many reasons as to why Alex would be a great addition for RHOC Season 21.

Why Alex Hall could be a fit for Real Housewives of Orange County

What makes casting successful on a Real Housewives show is the group having organic friendships. And that checks one box for Alex. Tamra Judge recently posted a picture on X, formerly Twitter, with herself, Alex, Heather Dubrow, and Carmella Garcia out to eat. If Alex is already in good with the OGs that’s a great start. Then there’s the fact that Carmella also works for The Oppenheim Group, so they have a connection there.

Not only are friendships important, but you need to bring main character energy to the show. Since the first season of Selling The OC, Alex was clearly the lead. Whether you liked her or not, she carried that show on her back and kept things moving.

Alex was constantly feuding with one or more members of the cast and was not afraid to get messy, as evidenced with her “will they or won’t they” drama with Tyler Stanaland.

Work-wise, things could get dicey between Alex and Gina Kirschenheiter. Gina has made it known loud and clear this season she’s a real estate super star, and she could see Alex as her competition in that space. Who would Heather choose to sell one of her many homes next time? Alex or Gina?

And finally, Alex’s personal life is anything but boring. During the latest season of Selling The OC, her new relationship seemed challenging with more downs than ups. This complexity would be interesting to watch when we have the scenes that cut away to her family life.

So, although it makes sense on paper for Alex to be on Selling Sunset, I think RHOC would be the better choice. Let’s hand this reality TV star her orange and find out.

Real Housewives of Orange County is streaming on Peacock.

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