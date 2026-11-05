Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Spark Breakup Buzz After Ring Disappears

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Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have sparked breakup speculation. Fans noticed that the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant has not worn her engagement ring in recent weeks. The couple got engaged in 2023 and are yet to address the rumors.

DWTS’ Sharna Burgess goes without her engagement ring for weeks

According to the Daily Mail, the rumors started circulating after a Reddit post. Here, an user pointed out that Burgess had not worn the ring for several social media videos around DWTS. The 41-year-old dancer was last seen wearing the diamond ring in a video posted on September 28.

The Reddit post, titled “No bling for Sharna,” read: “I’m nosey AF and noticed last week that Sharna wasn’t wearing her engagement ring anymore.”

The user continued, “I thought ‘oh it’s just cause she was dancing’ which got me intrigued and I went back in her videos so you don’t have to!”

They added, “30 September was the last day she posted a video with her ring on. I wonder if BAG’s foolishness has finally got to her!? Sad either way, but she could do so much better without him!”

The post prompted mixed reactions from Reddit users. While some speculated whether the absence of the ring pointed to something larger, others warned against jumping to conclusions.

One Reddit user responded, “It could literally be anything.. like it needed to be resized, it’s getting cleaned, she just didn’t feel like wearing it. It doesn’t have to mean anything.”

Another commenter pointed out that they did not wear their own wedding ring regularly. They said, “I forget to wear my rings like 75% of the time cause I don’t sleep in them so it could be that.” They also added, “My friend also had her ring adjusted and it was at the jeweler for like a month before she got it back.”

Green, 53, and Burgess began dating in October 2020. The actor proposed in July 2023, and the couple welcomed their son, Zane, in June 2022.

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