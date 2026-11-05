Nicki Minaj Goes on MAGA Rant After Republicans Lose Big

Photo Credit: @nickiminaj / YouTube

President Donald Trump’s Republican Party suffered a major defeat in the 2026 U.S. midterm elections. Naturally, all eyes are on the president, but his supporters haven’t escaped criticism on social media either. Nicki Minaj faced a similar backlash, prompting the rapper to go on a MAGA rant.

Nicki desperately praises Donald Trump and Elon Musk following GOP losses

The Trinidadian rapper had already shown her support for President Donald Trump before the election. However, even after the Republican Party’s defeat, she made it clear that her loyalty to Trump remains unwavering.

In a X post, Nicki Minaj reminded people of several things. She didn’t stop there. Minaj also went on to passionately praise Donald Trump and Elon Musk following the GOP’s election losses.

Minaj wrote, “Last thing: 14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue. 15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot.”

“Couple things: 1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT. 2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION. 3. Jesus is STILL LORD. 4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT. 5. Knowledge is POWER,” she started with this at first

Singer added, “Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds. 7. Blowing a billion on a losing campaign full of celebrities is STILL hurting them. 8. The BARBZ are STILL PRETTY!!! 9. I don’t vote, I VETO 10. Stay tuned & STAY MAD. 11. Christians are STILL being killed. 12. Maybe now our people will WAKE UP. 13. Love you.”

Although Donald Trump’s party didn’t win the midterm elections, there’s no denying that Nicki Minaj showed him plenty of support. She even joined Trump on the campaign trail, appearing onstage at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan.

On top of that, she urged people to “Vote Red” on Election Day by sharing an AI-generated image of the famous doll Chucky. However, the doll’s creator also responded to her about its use.

The post Nicki Minaj Goes on MAGA Rant After Republicans Lose Big appeared first on Reality Tea.