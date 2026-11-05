Matt Damon Reveals Wife’s Terrifying Health Scare Before the Oscars

Photo by Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Image

Matt Damon has been making headlines ever since The Odyssey, and fans believe he deserves an Oscar in 2027. However, when it comes to the Academy Awards, his experience in 2024 wasn’t exactly a pleasant one. The actor recently opened up about what happened that year. Damon has revealed that his wife Luciana Barroso Damon experienced a terrifying health scare.

Matt Damon says wife Luciana underwent brain aneurysm surgery before the Oscars

During his GQ Man of the Year cover interview, Matt Damon opened up about several aspects of his career, professional life, and personal life, particularly his wife. During the conversation, Damon revealed that his wife, Luciana Barroso Damon, underwent brain aneurysm surgery shortly before the Oscars.

After explaining about the Oscar incidents, the actor recalled, “And then the next time that happened was on Oppenheimer, and we had this whole scary thing happen where my wife had a brain aneurysm.”

Damon said, “She’s totally fine, thank God, but [she] had this brain surgery the week before the Oscars. But it was the first night she felt good enough to get up and had her energy back. And she surprised me and got a dress and we went out to the after-party, because she remembered that the last time it happened, I didn’t do it.”

“And she was like, ‘This time we’re going out.’ And it was pretty ****ing heroic of her to do that and really meaningful,” he added.

Due to this serious medical emergency, Damon and his wife skipped the main Oscars ceremony in March 2024, even as his film Oppenheimer dominated the awards. However, as the 56-year-old actor revealed, Luciana Barroso Damon is now doing completely fine.

In one of his interview, actor also shared that despite going through such a major health scare, their family still follows one non-negotiable rule: having dinner together with all four of their daughters every night.

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