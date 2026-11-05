Prince Harry Warned Against Repeating ‘Cringey Call’ to Meghan Markle on MasterChef — Report

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Prince Harry’s surprise appearance during Meghan Markle’s previous MasterChef Australia stint has come under fresh scrutiny as the Duchess prepares for another television project. A broadcaster has now shared her thoughts on whether Harry and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could join Meghan during filming.

Broadcaster discusses Meghan Markle’s MasterChef gig and her family potentially joining in

Meghan is set to co-host the upcoming season of Junior MasterChef Australia, which is returning after a six-year break. She will work alongside judge Poh Ling Yeow, with filming expected to take place in Melbourne over several weeks in 2027.

The broadcaster questioned whether Harry and the children would travel to Australia during Meghan’s filming schedule. She also raised concerns about the children having to move between countries for the television appearance.

“I would be surprised if Harry and the children do come. And I feel sorry for the children if they are yanked from another country and plonked into another country. It must be so confusing for them,” she said.

She then referred to Harry’s previous video call with Meghan during her appearance on MasterChef Australia in July 2026. At the time, Meghan was tasting dishes prepared by contestants when her husband unexpectedly called in. The couple exchanged greetings, and Harry briefly spoke with her before ending the conversation.

Although the moment attracted attention online, the broadcaster was not particularly impressed by the exchange. She said, “I’d be surprised if Harry and the children do come. I just hope they don’t do another cringey call like they did on MasterChef..’Oh look, Harry has just called in!’ it was so cringeworthy.”

The co-host also suggested that there could be other developments surrounding Meghan’s upcoming television appearance. “I can already see this happening there. There are new ideas floating around there,” she commented.

Meanwhile, Meghan has spoken positively about her upcoming role and the opportunity to work with young cooking enthusiasts. In her announcement, she shared that cooking with her own children is something she enjoys and expressed excitement about seeing what the contestants prepare.

“I love cooking with my own kids, so seeing what these young stars create in the kitchen is going to be a lot of fun,” she said.

Whether Harry or the children will make an appearance during Meghan’s time on Junior MasterChef Australia has not been confirmed. For now, the broadcaster’s comments have added another talking point to the Duchess’s upcoming television project.

The post Prince Harry Warned Against Repeating ‘Cringey Call’ to Meghan Markle on MasterChef — Report appeared first on Reality Tea.