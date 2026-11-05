Kim Kardashian Trolled for Celebrating ‘Blue Wave’ Amid Links to Ivanka Trump

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian faced online backlash after some users interpreted her Wednesday post on X as a celebration of Democratic victories in the midterm elections. The reaction also brought renewed attention to her connections with Ivanka Trumpand Elon Musk.

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for celebrating midterm election results

The controversy began when Kardashian posted “Good Morning America” on X. Some users interpreted it as a reference to the Democrats’ midterm gains, especially after New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani shared a similar greeting (via The Mirror).

However, Kardashian was preparing to join her All’s Fair co-stars on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote the show’s new season. Her post did not mention the election or any political party.

Nevertheless, critics brought up her associations with Ivanka Trump and Tesla. One user shared pictures of Kardashian with both, writing, “Girl get lost!”

Similarly, Max Bernstein commented, “oouuu hold on. Let’s talk about this first.”

Meanwhile, others defended her post, clarifying that it referred to her television appearance. “Hate to be the bearer of bad news but she was going on good morning America daytime show,” wrote Jade Distinguinn updates. However, bunny sanders replied, “Lol she can still get lost tbh.”

Another user questioned why Kardashian’s past support for Democrats was being ignored. “Wait but why aren’t we showing the ones she posted of Biden and Kamala?” wrote HENDY. Kardashian had celebrated Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory on social media.

Although she did not endorse anyone in 2024, her political associations have continued to attract attention. She shared a photograph of Melania Trump on Instagram on Trump’s inauguration day and has publicly discussed her friendship with Ivanka.

Additionally, Kardashian appeared alongside a Tesla Optimus robot in a Perfect magazine editorial in March 2025. Explaining the shoot, she said, “I think the big joke of me even doing the shoot with the robot is that I feel like I’m so robotic.”

Kardashian has also previously criticized Trump. In a 2017 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, she said, “Anyone can run the U.S. better than Donald Trump.” However, she worked with him on criminal justice reform during his first administration. Trump later called her the “world’s most overrated celebrity.”

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