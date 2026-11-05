Scarlett Johansson Ditched Her Cannes Premiere for This

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Scarlett Johansson revealed that she missed a call from director James Gray during the Cannes premiere of her film “Paper Tiger.” The actress was attending her daughter’s dance recital when Gray tried to reach her following the film’s standing ovation.

Scarlett Johansson missed the Paper Tiger premiere for her daughter’s recital

Johansson, 41, discussed her absence from the film’s premiere during an interview with Extra.

According to People, the actress was filming “The Exorcist” in New York when “Paper Tiger” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May. The film received a lengthy standing ovation, which Johansson missed.

“Oh, I was shooting The Exorcist in New York so I couldn’t be there in person,” she explained. “And then I guess [director] James [Gray], for some reason, called me but didn’t tell me he was going to be calling me, and I was at my daughter’s dance recital and saw that I’d missed a call from James.”

The actress continued, “And I was like, ‘Oh, no James…’ when I got out…after I’d finished wrangling her and all that stuff. And then it became this whole big deal about how I didn’t answer the phone. I was like, ‘If you would have told me that you were going to be calling me…’”

Her “Paper Tiger” co-star Adam Driver, who joined her for the interview, explained the situation.

“It was very impromptu,” he said.

Johansson agreed, adding, “It was impromptu, but then I got all this slack. But I was really at my kid’s dance recital.”

She then joked that her daughter’s performance had received an equally impressive reception.

“It had just as long a standing ovation as Paper Tiger, by the way. Nine minutes long.”

Johansson shares her 12-year-old daughter, Rose, with her ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac. She also has a five-year-old son, Cosmo, with her husband, comedian Colin Jost.

Although Johansson missed the Cannes celebration, she had a good reason for not answering Gray’s unexpected call. Her daughter’s dance recital took priority that day.

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