‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Prioritizing One Thing Amid Divorce — Source

Photo Credit: Fred Hayes/Getty Images

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are reportedly prioritizing their children and upcoming baby despite their ongoing marital troubles.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star filed for divorce on November 3. However, a source claimed the couple remained focused on their family as they prepared to welcome their fourth child.

‘Mormon Wives’ star Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are focused on preparing for their baby amid divorce

According to PEOPLE, an insider shared an update on how Zac, 30, was coping with his wife’s divorce filing.

The insider said Zac “is doing okay” and added, “He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids.”

The former couple shares three children: Nora, 5, Luca, 3, and Penelope, 1.

The reality star announced her fourth pregnancy through an Instagram maternity photoshoot on June 18. She captioned the post, “Chapter Four. ?.”

The divorce filing followed several difficult periods in the couple’s relationship.

In August, Jen opened up about experiencing prenatal depression and medical complications during her first trimester.

She explained that Zac had taken on more parenting responsibilities while she struggled with her health.

“There’s a lot that we’ve been navigating behind closed doors,” she told PEOPLE.

She also acknowledged her husband’s support during that difficult period.

The couple’s marital struggles also played out on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Their disagreements began in Season 1, when Zac’s gambling and Jen’s plans to attend a Chippendales show caused tension.

During Season 2, the pair spent time apart around the time Jen learned she was pregnant with their third child.

Although they eventually reconciled, their marital tensions continued in later seasons.

Season 5 explored how Jen’s career ambitions strained their marriage. These included her interest in a Sports Illustrated photoshoot following her Dancing with the Stars appearance.

The pair met through the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018. Zac proposed in New York City the following year, and they married in June 2019.

Despite the divorce filing, Jen is moving forward with her next television project. She will appear in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on Hulu on November 12, 2026.

The post ‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Prioritizing One Thing Amid Divorce — Source appeared first on Reality Tea.