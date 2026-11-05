Nicki Minaj’s Own Lawyers Want Out as Legal Drama Turns Messy

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Nicki Minaj’s legal troubles have taken another turn as her attorneys seek to withdraw from an ongoing lawsuit. The dispute involves more than $200,000 in expenses connected to her “Pink Friday 2” album. Her legal team now cites irreconcilable differences and a breakdown in communication.

The rapper and her company, Pink Friday Productions, face a lawsuit from 24/7 Productions over allegedly unpaid expenses.

Nicki Minaj’s attorneys seek withdrawal over “irreconcilable differences”

According to TMZ, the law firm Kurzman Eisenberg Corbin & Lever filed documents requesting permission to withdraw from representing Minaj and Pink Friday Productions.

The firm cited “irreconcilable differences” concerning the “conduct of the representation.” Its filing also described communication problems that reportedly made it difficult to continue representing the rapper.

The underlying lawsuit accuses Minaj and her company of failing to reimburse more than $200,000 in expenses. 24/7 Productions claims it incurred those costs while working on her “Pink Friday 2” album.

The attorneys also reported difficulties notifying Minaj about their decision. According to the filing, the firm struggled to serve her with the required notice.

A process server claimed he visited the building housing Minaj’s $10 million penthouse. However, the concierge reportedly told him that the rapper was not home, although her husband was present.

The server also claimed the concierge described the couple as having a “tendency of not answering their phones.”

The communication difficulties formed part of the firm’s argument that it could no longer represent Minaj effectively.

The legal development comes amid separate controversies involving the rapper. She recently faced criticism over her Republican endorsements following the 2026 midterm elections.

However, the political backlash is unrelated to the lawsuit, which concerns disputed production expenses.

The judge has yet to rule on the attorneys’ withdrawal request. Until the court grants permission, the firm remains responsible for representing Minaj and her company.

Even if the judge approves the request, the decision will not determine whether 24/7 Productions’ allegations have merit. It would instead leave Minaj and Pink Friday Productions needing to address their legal representation as the financial dispute continues.

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