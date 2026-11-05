Pioneer Woman’s Foster Son Receives Probation After Assault Conviction

Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Hearst

Ree Drummond’s foster son, Jamar Goff, avoided additional jail time after an Alabama judge sentenced him. The 23-year-old received suspended terms for assault and drug possession, but probation brought strict conditions and a campus ban.

The ruling followed Goff’s September arrest near a University of Alabama at Birmingham fountain. Earlier allegations and treatment for alcohol dependency also shaped the case.

What Jamar Goff’s Alabama court ruling means

Page Six reported that Goff received suspended sentences of 48 months for second-degree assault and 24 months for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. The judge ordered 12 months’ supervised probation, an evaluation and random drug tests. A Nov. 3 release order freed him and barred him from campus. Court records said officials had “no problem” transferring his probation to Oklahoma.

TMZ reported that police encountered Goff on Sept. 15 after reports of a shirtless man near a campus fountain. Officers said he admitted waiting to buy “ice,” a street name for methamphetamine. Police later discovered an outstanding warrant. Authorities alleged he fled during the attempted arrest and struck a female officer. Police found a glass pipe and about 1.8 grams of suspected meth. Prosecutors also charged him with attempting to elude police and possessing drug paraphernalia.

The case followed earlier allegations. Page Six reported that a woman who said she dated Goff accused him of grabbing her neck, punching a wall and throwing her dog against it in May 2025. A protective order required him to stay 500 feet away. Goff also faced an accusation of biting a detention officer’s hand last year. He listed Drummond as his family contact, lacked stable housing and worked at McDonald’s. TMZ reported he entered treatment for alcohol dependency.

Drummond, 57, and husband Ladd welcomed Goff in 2018 after he bonded with their sons. He later played college football. In a 2023 birthday tribute, Drummond wrote, “With Jamar, there’s a whole universe going on in that mind and heart and soul of his.” She added, “I can’t wait to watch his future unfold. I know it will be filled with good things. I love you, Jamar!!”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 911 immediately. Otherwise, access immediate, confidential crisis support by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or by texting START to 88788. Help is free, available 24/7, and strictly confidential.

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