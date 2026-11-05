Tonya Harding Makes Icy Comeback 32 Years After Nancy Kerrigan Scandal

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Tonya Harding is returning to the ice more than three decades after her competitive skating career ended. The former Olympian will perform at a public skating show in Washington this December.

Her comeback will not involve competitive skating. Instead, she wants fans to enjoy a live performance and see her on the ice again.

Tonya Harding will perform at a Washington skating show in December

Harding will headline Tonya and Friends on December 12 at Mountain View Ice Arena in Vancouver, Washington. She told KOIN 6 News that her love for figure skating keeps bringing her back.

“The love of skating is the reason why I’ve always come back,” Harding said. “I just can’t walk away from it.”

According to Us Weekly, the 55-year-old has been skating twice a week since spring. She has also been practicing jumps and spins while using a harness to rebuild her strength.

Longtime coach Dody Teachman is helping Harding prepare. The two have known each other since the early 1990s.

Harding acknowledged that the December event is not a competition but still wants to deliver a strong performance. She added that returning to the ice “makes my heart feel good.”

The appearance comes 32 years after the Nancy Kerrigan scandal that derailed Harding’s career. Kerrigan was attacked ahead of the 1994 Winter Olympics in a plot involving Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and others.

Harding was not convicted of planning the attack. However, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to hinder prosecution. The U.S. Figure Skating Association later banned her for life. The scandal recently resurfaced when Jessica Alba faced backlash over a Nancy Kerrigan-inspired Halloween costume.

Before the controversy, Harding had already made skating history. In 1991, she became the first American woman to land a triple axel in competition. She later competed at the 1992 and 1994 Winter Olympics.

Harding will perform for fans without the pressure of competition. Tonya and Friends will feature other skaters, followed by a meet-and-greet and autograph session.

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