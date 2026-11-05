Savannah Guthrie Wins Praise for Her Post-Election ‘Today’ Return

Photo Credit: Entertainment Tonight via YouTube

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin barely had time to catch their breath before returning to the morning news desk. After guiding viewers through election night, the NBC anchors reunited Wednesday, prompting fans to celebrate their stamina.

Guthrie handled primetime before Melvin carried coverage into the early hours. Their return came with visible exhaustion, and one tender on-air moment caught viewers’ attention.

Fans applaud Guthrie and Craig Melvin after their NBC election night coverage

Guthrie, 54, anchored NBC’s election coverage from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday. Tom Llamas, Kristen Welker and Hallie Jackson joined her. Melvin took over at 2 a.m. and continued until 6 a.m. Special editions of Today and NBC News NOW followed, with both anchors appearing again.

As per The Mirror, viewers on X praised Guthrie’s marathon shift. One wrote, “my girl Savannah Guthrie works around the clock.” Another posted, “Shout out to Savannah Guthrie who was on-air late last night with Election Night returns and now she’s back on the @TODAYshow this morning.” A third called her “the real star of this election,” while an Instagram user pleaded, “Can ya’ll let Savannah get some sleep my girl has been at it.”

The anchors acknowledged their exhaustion. After a Radio City Rockettes segment, Melvin told Guthrie, “You need to go get some rest.” She replied, “So do you.” Melvin admitted, “I could barely get the sentence out.” Guthrie rested her head on his shoulder as their co-anchors teased them with, “Good night, all” and “Good night, Savannah.”

The moment carried extra weight after Guthrie’s difficult year. Her mother, Nancy, had been missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home for nine months. Two days before election night, Guthrie shared her daughter’s drawing on Instagram. It showed a blue umbrella surrounded by raindrops and read, “I know it might not seem like it but I really need my mommy.”

Guthrie wrote, “We ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward.” She urged anyone with information to come forward, saying, “The reward is still available. Please. We are begging you. Please help us.” She thanked supporters and asked them to “Join us in praying without ceasing.”

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