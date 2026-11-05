Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Archewell Faces a Grim Future — Experts

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing fresh questions about the future of Archewell Productions. Experts are now weighing whether the couple’s Hollywood company can keep going in its current form. The business discussion comes amid staff changes and uncertainty surrounding several projects. Still, Archewell has not announced plans to shut down.

Experts predict whether Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Archewell Productions will last

The discussion surfaced in a recent YouTube segment. The experts questioned how sustainable Archewell Productions could remain if projects continue moving slowly and senior staff keep leaving.

Their comments come after another high-profile change at Archewell. Longtime Head of Nonfiction, Film & TV Chanel Pysnik left the company after more than five years, with Harry and Meghan praising her work in a joint statement.

The company has also reportedly reduced its production workforce. In October, sources claimed Archewell had cut project-based staff over the previous 12 to 18 months. Those reported reductions did not affect all full-time employees.

Questions have also grown around Archewell’s production slate. Two Netflix adaptations, Meet Me at the Lake and The Wedding Date, remain in development, while other Hollywood projects have shown little visible progress.

However, that same report included an important counterpoint. An industry source said long development periods are normal, especially when producers adapt books for the screen. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos also reportedly remains supportive of the Sussexes.

Archewell has delivered successful projects before. Harry & Meghan became a major Netflix documentary hit, while With Love, Meghan earned a Daytime Emmy nomination. The company also produced Cookie Queens, which premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

So, the experts may see warning signs, but Archewell’s future is not settled. The bigger question is whether Harry and Meghan can turn their development slate into enough new releases to keep the company moving forward.

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