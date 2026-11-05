Carson Daly Is About to Become Even Harder to Avoid on TV

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Carson Daly is adding another commitment to his busy television schedule. The longtime NBC personality will soon appear on TV six days a week as he joins the Saturday edition of Today.

Carson Daly expands his NBC presence with Saturday Today

According to E! News, Daly will officially join Saturday Today as a co-anchor on November 7. He will work alongside co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer, and meteorologist Angie Lassman. The new role expands Daly’s presence on NBC’s morning programming.

“I’m thrilled to add Saturday Today to my weekday morning schedule,” Daly said. He then joked about how his new schedule might affect his family’s breakfast routine.

“My kids asked if I’ll still make pancakes. I told them yes, but I’ll be making them for Laura, Joe and Angie instead,” he added. Daly also said, “I’m equal parts grateful and excited for this opportunity.”

Weekend television is not new territory for the 53-year-old host. Daly has been temporarily co-hosting Saturday Today with Jarrett since October. He stepped into the role after longtime anchor Peter Alexander left NBC earlier this year.

Alexander left NBC for MS NOW in March. Daly’s temporary role is now becoming permanent, marking another change in his television career.

In August, Daly addressed speculation about his future with NBC’s The Voice. “Many today have asked if I’m leaving the show,” he wrote on Instagram. “Nope,” he added.

Daly explained that he was “not the right host” for the upcoming celebrity-focused format. Keke Palmer will host Season 31, titled The Voice: Celebrity, while Daly will remain a producer. The new edition is set to premiere in 2027.

He also highlighted his long history with the competition. “I have hosted & produced every single second,” he wrote, referring to his 16 years with the show. Daly added that he would help the new edition “launch from behind the scenes.”

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