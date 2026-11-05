Sarah Ferguson & Ex-Prince Andrew Present ‘United’ Front Amid Controversy — Source

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Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew appear to be maintaining their family bond. Ferguson’s spokesperson confirmed that the former spouses still speak regularly despite months of reports about tension between them.

The latest update comes as the pair live separately after leaving Royal Lodge. However, the representative insists they remain united when it comes to their family.

Sarah Ferguson and Ex-Prince Andrew ‘speak regularly,’ former duchess’ spokesperson claims

Ferguson’s spokesperson told HELLO! that the former couple remain in regular contact.

“Sarah and Andrew speak regularly and have always had and continue to have unity as co-parents and co-grandparents,” the representative said.

However, the spokesperson did not confirm whether Ferguson and Andrew have met in person since her return to the UK.

The former couple divorced in 1996 but maintained a close relationship for decades. They share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as well as five grandchildren.

The latest statement follows months of conflicting reports about their relationship. In October, an anonymous source claimed Ferguson felt “deeply insulted” by reported accusations of betrayal from her former husband. Neither party publicly confirmed the alleged dispute.

More recently, Ferguson’s spokesperson described the pair as having an “ongoing cordial and supportive relationship” as co-parents and co-grandparents.

Despite their continued contact, the former spouses no longer share a home.

Ferguson is reportedly renting a six-bedroom property in the Home Counties as she settles back into life in Britain. Andrew, meanwhile, resides on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

Their relationship has attracted renewed attention amid scrutiny of their past associations with Jeffrey Epstein. Ferguson has largely stayed out of public view, while Andrew remains outside royal duties.

Although questions about their personal relationship continue, Ferguson’s spokesperson has dismissed suggestions of a complete breakdown in communication. The latest statement suggests that the former spouses remain committed to maintaining their family ties despite living separately.

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