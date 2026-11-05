Meghan Markle Suffers ‘Barking Mad’ Blow With Brutal Loss — Report

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Meghan Markle’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” missed out on an Emmy award to an unlikely competitor. The Duchess of Sussex lost to a show about competitive canine sports at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards.

According to the Express, With Love, Meghan was nominated in the Outstanding Lifestyle Programme category at the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards on October 30. However, the Netflix series lost to Prime Video’s A Different Breed, a nine-part documentary series exploring competitive dog sports.

The result prompted a tongue-in-cheek response from JJ Anisiobi, host of the Daily Expresso podcast. He discussed the awards and commented on the outcome. “In other news with Meghan, she’s been beaten by a dog. It’s barking mad, if you ask me,” he said. Anisiobi continued, “Her show – With Love, Meghan – was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for the Outstanding Lifestyle Programme category. But it lost out! It lost to many dogs.”

He described the winning show as “pretty good” and “heartwarming.” GB News presenter Alex Armstrong also joined in with a joke about Prince Harry appearing in a different kind of show that could potentially win television awards. “This is the sort of thing Harry could do. They must be thinking of good ideas for their next gig: Harry walking dogs,” he said.

Meghan had previously celebrated the Emmy nomination, congratulating “the amazing crew, producers and team” behind the Netflix series.

The awards setback comes amid major changes to Meghan’s television ventures. Netflix previously confirmed that With Love, Meghan would not return for a third season. The streaming platform also ended its investment in Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Meanwhile, Meghan is due to appear in the upcoming Junior MasterChef Australia series in 2027. She previously appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia in 2026. Reports also indicate that Meghan is considering a return to television acting.

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