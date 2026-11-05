‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce While Pregnant

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Jen Affleck’s filed for divorce from Zac Affleck while expecting their fourth child together. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star made the decision after years of marital struggles that played out on Hulu.

The filing comes as the couple prepares to welcome another baby. Court records do not reveal the reason for their split or Jen’s proposed custody arrangements.

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck’s split comes during her fourth pregnancy

According to Entertainment Weekly, Jen filed for divorce in a Provo, Utah, district court on Tuesday, November 3. She also submitted a proposed parenting plan. The court issued a standard injunction covering custody, communication, travel, and property. It also ordered both parents to complete divorce orientation and parenting classes. Jen has 60 days from filing to attend, while Zac has 30 days after receiving notice. The injunction remains in effect during the proceedings.

TMZ first reported the filing. The couple met on the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018, got engaged in 2019, and married that June. They welcomed Nora in 2021, Lucas in 2023, and Penelope in 2025. Jen announced her fourth pregnancy on June 18, captioning her Instagram post, “Chapter Four. ?.” She later celebrated reaching 26 weeks of pregnancy with a Madonna-inspired dance video.

A source told PEOPLE that Zac “is doing okay” amid the divorce. The insider added, “He and Jen are staying focused on preparing for the baby and supporting their kids.” In August, Jen opened up about experiencing prenatal depression and medical complications during her first trimester. Zac cared for their children while she was “deathly ill.” She told PEOPLE, “I wouldn’t have survived the first trimester without him.”

The couple’s struggles also played out on the Hulu series, which debuted in 2024 and has aired five seasons. Zac said they “went through hell” during Season 1 but wanted to work through their problems for their children. During Season 5, Jen claimed Zac threatened divorce if she accepted an acting role involving an on-screen romantic relationship. He acknowledged her account, describing his position as “a boundary I’m setting.”

Jen will also star in Hulu’s upcoming spinoff, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, which premieres on November 12, 2026. Domestic abuse allegations involving Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen disrupted production of the Hulu series. ABC also canceled Paul’s season of The Bachelorette after footage of an earlier altercation resurfaced. Meanwhile, Jordan Ngatikaura filed for divorce from fellow cast member Jessi Draper in March 2026.

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