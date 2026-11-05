‘Chucky Has a Trans Kid’: Creator Fires Back at Nicki Minaj’s Midterm Post

Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has recently attracted attention for her political views and growing support for President Donald Trump. Now, Don Mancini, the creator of the iconic horror character Chucky, has criticized the rapper for using his creation in a Republican-themed Election Day post.

Don Mancini objected to Nicki Minaj’s AI-generated Republican Chucky image

Minaj shared an AI-generated image of Chucky to encourage support for the Republican Party during the 2026 US midterm elections. However, the character’s creator was unhappy with the political message.

According to The Mirror, Mancini responded to the rapper’s post on X, expressing his disagreement with the portrayal.

Mancini wrote, “Chucky has a trans kid. Chucky protects the dolls. Chucky is anti-ICE.”

He added, “Chucky says, ‘A BLUE WAVE is coming, as BLUE as my f***** eyes!'”

The 63-year-old filmmaker also shared an image of Chucky holding a Zombie Girl doll in one hand and a Labubu in the other. He captioned it, “Too bad, Nicki! No AI, by the way!”

Minaj had shared the image on X on Election Day. It showed Chucky wearing a pink suit with a “Vote Red” badge pinned to his lapel.

She captioned the post, “HAPPY ELECTION DAY!!! ??”

The disagreement marks a public clash between Minaj and Mancini over the character’s political portrayal. However, the rapper has referenced Chucky long before her recent support for Trump.

In Kanye West’s 2010 song “Monster,” she rapped, “Bride of Chucky is child’s play…” She has also shared images of the character on social media.

Chucky made his debut in the 1988 supernatural slasher film “Child’s Play,” which Tom Holland directed and Mancini co-wrote.

Mancini has also incorporated LGBTQ+ representation into the franchise. Chucky’s genderfluid child, Glen/Glenda, appeared in the 2004 film “Seed of Chucky.”

The filmmaker’s response reflects his disagreement with Minaj’s use of the character to promote Republican political messaging.

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