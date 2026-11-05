Sydney Sweeney’s Boyfriend Looking to One-up Taylor Swift at Wedding — Source

Photo Credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun may have some ambitious wedding expectations. A new report claims Braun wants their future celebration to make an even bigger splash than Taylor Swift’s. Neither Sweeney nor Braun has confirmed any Sydney Sweeney Scooter Braun wedding plans. Still, one source claims Braun already has a very specific benchmark in mind.

Scooter Braun will ‘outdo Taylor Swift’ at his wedding with Sydney Sweeney, per source

An insider told Heat that Braun wants his wedding with Sweeney to “outdo Taylor Swift.” The source claimed he has set his sights on creating an especially lavish celebration.

That would set a high bar. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce held their wedding at Madison Square Garden in July. Their star-studded celebration reportedly welcomed close to 1,000 guests and featured elaborate entertainment.

The Scooter Braun Taylor Swift comparison gives the latest report an obvious pop-culture twist. However, neither Braun nor Sweeney has said publicly that they plan to compete with Swift’s wedding.

This is also not the first time reports have connected the two celebrity weddings. In July, details about Sweeney and Braun’s possible marriage plans surfaced shortly after Swift and Kelce tied the knot. An insider claimed at the time that Sweeney wanted to marry Braun “sooner rather than later.”

More recent reports suggest the couple continues to think seriously about their future. In October, sources claimed Sweeney and Braun had discussed marriage and talked about what their life together could look like.

That report also made an important distinction. The source said Braun had not proposed at that point, despite speculation about an engagement.

Heat’s source is now talking about a celebration grand enough to rival Swift’s. But Sweeney and Braun themselves have yet to announce a wedding.

For now, the alleged one-upmanship remains insider chatter surrounding a romance that appears to have become increasingly serious.

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