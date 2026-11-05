Britney Spears Snubs Ex Justin Timberlake’s Tell-All Documentary Request — Source

Photo Credit: @britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears reportedly declined an invitation to participate in Justin Timberlake’s upcoming documentary.

Timberlake’s representatives reportedly approached the pop star about discussing their past relationship on camera. However, Spears had no interest in revisiting their history for a documentary about her ex-boyfriend.

Britney Spears rejects Justin Timberlake’s offer to appear in his tell-all documentary, per source

Timberlake’s upcoming four-part Apple TV documentary will reportedly explore major controversies from his career, including his breakup with Spears.

The production team reportedly hoped Spears would share her perspective on their relationship, creating a major moment for the series.

However, according to Naughty But Nice, the singer declined the invitation.

An insider explained that she had already addressed their relationship in her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me, and saw little reason to revisit it.

The source questioned why Spears should make her first major on-camera appearance since her conservatorship ended in a documentary about Timberlake.

The insider argued that Spears deserved to focus on her own life and future rather than revisit the past for someone else’s documentary.

The source also questioned Timberlake’s intentions behind the invitation.

The insider suggested that audiences might see the invitation as an attempt to improve Timberlake’s public image. Spears had previously discussed how their breakup affected her.

However, the report provided no evidence that Timberlake intended to use her appearance to improve his image.

The source also claimed that the documentary’s producers felt relieved when Spears declined the invitation.

They reportedly feared her involvement could overshadow Timberlake’s story and reignite controversy surrounding their past relationship.

Filmmaker Fisher Stevens is directing the upcoming four-part documentary.

The documentary will also reportedly address Timberlake’s controversial Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson. She is expected to discuss the incident in the series.

For now, Spears reportedly has no plans to revisit their relationship on camera.

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