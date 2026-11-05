Melania Trump Receives Major Award As Donald Trump Faces Midterms Election

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First Lady Melania Trump has received one of Ukraine’s highest state honors for her humanitarian work amid the ongoing war with Russia. Her award acknowledges efforts to support Ukrainian civilians, including the evacuation of residents from occupied territory. The recognition comes as her husband, President Donald Trump, faces the upcoming US midterm elections.

Ukraine President awards Melania Trump with Ukraine’s highest honor

Ukraine has awarded Melania Trump its Order of Princess Olha, First Class, in recognition of her work on humanitarian issues arising from the war with Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky approved the honor through a decree dated November 2, according to the BBC. The distinction, Ukraine’s highest state award for women, cites her “significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine.”

A major part of Trump’s recent involvement has concerned the evacuation of civilians from Oleshky, a city under Russian occupation. She helped bring about a temporary ceasefire that made it possible for residents to leave and for humanitarian assistance to enter the area. Hundreds of people were evacuated, and four planes carrying them reached Belarus on Saturday as per The Jerusalem Post. Both Russian and Ukrainian representatives have thanked Trump for her role in securing the ceasefire. However, neither side has provided further details.

Trump has also focused on the situation of Ukrainian children who were displaced or forcibly transferred to Russia during the war. She has used diplomatic contacts with officials in Moscow and Kyiv to work toward their return to their families. The issue remains part of the humanitarian discussions between the two countries.

Further talks are scheduled to take place at the White House on Thursday. Russian and Ukrainian delegations are expected to attend the meeting at Trump’s invitation. The White House described Trump’s involvement as an “unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady”.

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