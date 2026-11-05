Photo Credit: @sofiavergara / Instagram

With a sheer lacy top, Sofia Vergara recently created a look that was effortlessly provocative. Doing the rounds online is a pic of her playfully sticking out her tongue and flashing the peace sign. However, what is really stopping the scroll is her sultry fit that showed off her stunning figure.

Sofia Vergara turns heads in new selfie

Take a look at Vergara stealing the spotlight in her latest selfie:

Sofia Vergara is turning up the heat on X (formerly Twitter) in a wine-hued sheer lace top that is equal parts enticing and romantic. The strappy piece plays with transparency, offering a see-through effect between the delicate floral designs, while a daring plunge at the bust adds to its allure.

The “Modern Family” alum finished the look with a stunning heart pendant necklace. For glam, she leaned into her signature vixen-inspired smoky makeup, done up in a tone that perfectly mirrored her top. Her hair was styled pin-straight, framing her face beautifully. Meanwhile, her hair was styled pin-straight, falling sleekly around her face and framing it beautifully.

The post Sofia Vergara’s Barely-There Lace Top Makes for One Seriously Provocative Look appeared first on Reality Tea.