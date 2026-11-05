Sarah Ferguson’s New UK Home Comes With a Major Life Reset — Report

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Sarah Ferguson is reportedly starting a new chapter in Britain after moving into a six-bedroom rental property. The former Duchess of York has returned to the UK following several months in Europe. Her new residence marks a fresh start after leaving Royal Lodge, where she previously lived with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

Meanwhile, her spokesperson said she was focused on family life and settling into her new home. Her recent public appearance also signaled a return to the spotlight after months away.

The former Duchess is quietly relocating as she tries to rebuild her life in the UK

According to a HELLO! report, the 67-year-old is renting a property in the Home Counties as she works toward rebuilding her life in Britain. Her spokesperson said she had “no big plans” beyond “health, family and rebuilding her life in a new home.”

Meanwhile, the publication reported that Ferguson was “quietly sorting through 40 years of boxes.” Her relocation follows her departure from Royal Lodge, where she previously lived with her ex-husband. However, her Christmas plans remain uncertain. Ferguson and Andrew attended the royal family’s Sandringham celebrations in 2023 but were absent in both 2024 and 2025.

Separately, Ferguson made a rare public appearance on October 29 at St Paul’s Church in Knightsbridge. She attended a memorial service for her former boyfriend, Paddy McNally, who died in July at the age of 88. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie also accompanied their mother, along with their respective husbands.

The appearance marked Ferguson’s first public sighting since April, when she was photographed in Austria. Meanwhile, her representative told People that she was “lying low while she looks at the next stage.”

HELLO! also reported that several charities had severed their ties with Ferguson. Additionally, Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital removed a plaque commemorating her involvement in opening a facility in 1990.

Royal commentator Phil Dampier previously described the period as “one of the worst years of her life.” Despite the setbacks, Ferguson’s spokesperson said she was spending time with her daughters and five grandchildren. For now, she has not confirmed any plans for a major return to public life.

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