Meghan Markle Hates ‘Begging for Acceptance’ From Royal Family — Source

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Meghan Markle reportedly despises the feeling of “begging for acceptance” from the royal family. The report comes amid the speculation surrounding the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry’s relationship with the senior members of the institution, following their return to Britain. Now, according to a new report, a source claimed that Markle has been perceiving that Kate Middleton and Prince William have control over the public conversation. And, it has reportedly been getting quite frustrating for her.

Meghan Markle ‘can’t stand the feeling that the royal family has the upper hand,’ per source

The alleged feeling of inferiority with respect to the royal family has reportedly not been sitting well with Meghan Markle. As reported by Heatworld, a source revealed that Kate Middleton has been “hoping the brothers can somehow work it out. She’ll always have a soft spot for Harry and would love him back in the fold.” This comes despite the Waleses’ dignified silence regarding the Sussexes since their return to the UK.

However, according to the source, the Princess of Wales is aware that she has to handle the situation “tactfully” with her husband, Prince William. Per the source, however, she refuses to give up the hope that the two allegedly estranged brothers can reconcile one day.

Per the news outlet, the insider further claimed that Markle “can’t stand the feeling that the royal family has the upper hand – and hates the idea of being portrayed as desperately trying to claw their way back in, only to be repeatedly rejected.” According to the insider, “It’s like they’re begging for acceptance from people who have no intention of giving it.”

Furthermore, the source also explained to the publication what Markle has been feeling about the entire situation and what she might do. According to the source, “There’s a defiant side to Meghan.” The Duchess of Sussex will “do what she wants and won’t allow the royals to determine or stop her happiness or success,” the source added.

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