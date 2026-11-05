Emma Roberts’ Monse Dress Goes Completely Sheer for ‘AHS’ Press

Photo Credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images via Getty Images

Emma Roberts is making headlines with her latest fashion moment as she prepares for her return to American Horror Story. The actress stepped out in New York City for a promotional appearance, bringing a romantic yet daring twist to her daytime wardrobe. Her latest look combined delicate florals, sheer fabric, and an unexpected outerwear choice.

Emma Roberts promotes ‘American Horror Story’ in fully sheer Monse dress

For her appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Roberts wore a stunning dress from Monse’s Spring/Summer 2027 ready-to-wear collection. The dress featured a delicate ivory base decorated with oversized floral prints in muted pink, purple, and green tones. However, the romantic pattern wasn’t the only detail that caught attention.

The dress featured a semi-transparent fabric that revealed the silhouette underneath, giving the otherwise feminine design a daring edge. The fitted silhouette hugged her figure before falling into a flowing midi-length skirt. The dress also had delicate spaghetti straps and an asymmetrical neckline, with a soft fabric detail draped over one shoulder.

Roberts added an unexpected contrast by layering a statement jacket from Charlotte Simone over the delicate dress. The cropped olive-green outerwear featured oversized shaggy trim around the collar, front, and cuffs, giving the ensemble a cozy yet glamorous finish.

She completed the outfit with pointed-toe beige pumps, keeping the footwear understated. Her blonde hair was styled in a sleek center part while rosy cheeks and a pinkish-red lip added a fresh touch to her beauty look.

The American Horror Story comeback will see her reprise her beloved character, Madison Montgomery. While speaking with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Roberts reflected on her time playing the character and her excitement about returning to the series.

Between the delicate floral detailing, sheer construction, and statement outerwear, Roberts delivered a look that balanced romantic elegance with a bold fashion-forward finish.

The post Emma Roberts’ Monse Dress Goes Completely Sheer for ‘AHS’ Press appeared first on Reality Tea.