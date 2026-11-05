Colin Jost Reveals His ‘Gift-Giving Match’ With Wife Scarlett Johansson — Report

Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for FLC

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson appear to have one thing in common beyond their successful careers. The couple shares a thoughtful approach to gift-giving. In a new interview, the “Saturday Night Live” star opened up about why he enjoys finding meaningful presents and admitted that his wife is even better at it. Jost also reflected on the gifts they treasure most and how they spend the holiday season together as a family.

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson’s thoughtful approach to gift-giving is one thing they share

While promoting Kay Jewelers’ new holiday campaign, Colin Jost spoke to People about the importance of giving meaningful gifts. The comedian said he enjoys putting thought into every present instead of choosing something at random.

“I don’t like getting just a random thing if it doesn’t feel meaningful,” Jost said. He explained that he likes finding gifts that remind people of a special memory or moment in their lives.

However, Jost admitted that Scarlett Johansson has the upper hand when it comes to thoughtful presents. “She’s an excellent, very thoughtful and generous gift giver,” he said. “I think we’re a good gifting match.”

The comedian added that many of the best gifts they have ever received came from each other. He even joked that their children are the greatest gifts of all. Jost and Johansson share son Cosmo, while the actress is also mother to daughter Rose from her previous marriage to Romain Dauriac.

Jost also recalled one memorable gift from “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels. The longtime producer surprised him with a custom surfboard featuring a humorous illustration inspired by a popular Kenan Thompson sketch.

Beyond gift exchanges, Jost said the holidays are all about spending quality time together. He explained that he and Johansson enjoy relaxing at home, traveling with their children during school breaks, and celebrating the actress’ Danish family traditions.

The post Colin Jost Reveals His ‘Gift-Giving Match’ With Wife Scarlett Johansson — Report appeared first on Reality Tea.