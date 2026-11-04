Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Told To ‘Behave Themselves’ To Score Royal Invite — Report

Photo Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images

Prince Harryand Meghan Markle could reportedly reunite with the royal family for Christmas this year. However, one former royal staffer believes certain conditions would need to be met first. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. in August after spending several years in California. Although the couple has expressed a desire to rebuild family ties, a former royal butler believes their holiday plans may depend on how relations unfold in the coming weeks.

Former royal butler believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could attend family Christmas

Former royal butler Grant Harrold believes Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could receive an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham. According to The Express, the royal family may extend the holiday invitation to the couple. Harrold said such a reunion is “very possible.” However, he added that the Sussexes would need to “behave themselves” if they hoped to secure an invitation.

“I think it’s almost certain they would be invited, as long as they behave themselves and don’t do anything they shouldn’t,” Harrold said. He also suggested that any reunion would likely be public rather than private.

Harrold explained that if the Sussexes attended, they would likely take part in the family’s traditional Christmas events. These include the Christmas Day church service, the customary walkabout, and other holiday celebrations at Sandringham.

However, he noted that Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, may not necessarily attend the gathering if Harry and Meghan are present. He said that possibility would depend on how family relationships develop before Christmas. Harrold also said there appears to be a willingness on all sides to reconnect. Still, he stressed that any reunion would ultimately depend on whether tensions ease in the weeks ahead.

Harry and Meghan last celebrated Christmas with the royal family at Sandringham in 2018 while Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie. Since stepping back as working royals and relocating to the United States, the couple has spent the holidays away from the Royal Family.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have commented officially on this year’s Christmas plans.

The post Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Told To ‘Behave Themselves’ To Score Royal Invite — Report appeared first on Reality Tea.