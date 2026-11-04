Taylor Swift’s Oscar Campaign Meets a Tough Week for Travis Kelce

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce found themselves making headlines for very different reasons this week. While Swift continued promoting her original song for her Oscar campaign, Kelce faced questions after the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a narrow loss to the Denver Broncos. The couple’s busy schedules unfolded on opposite coasts, with Swift attending an industry event in New York and Kelce addressing his team’s costly mistakes after the game.

Travis Kelce takes the blame for the Chiefs’ loss as Taylor Swift campaigns for the Oscars

According to Page Six, Taylor Swift attended a special screening and Q&A for “Toy Story 5” at Disney’s Manhattan offices on November 1. The event is part of her campaign for a Best Original Song nomination for “I Knew It, I Knew You” at the 2027 Academy Awards.

Swift stayed after the screening to greet attendees, pose for selfies, and sign autographs. One attendee described her as “adorable” with children, while another said she made time to speak with everyone in attendance.

The outlet also noted that New York writer Michael Musto shared details of meeting Swift on Instagram. He said the singer complimented his sweater, remembered meeting him before, and described her as “sweeter than shoofly pie.”

During the Q&A, Swift also shared a lighthearted story about her longtime friend Abigail Anderson. According to Page Six, she revealed that they still imitate characters from “Napoleon Dynamite,” joking that their husbands “have to put up with” the tradition.

Meanwhile, Kelce endured a difficult afternoon as the Chiefs fell 28-24 to the Denver Broncos. The Athletic reported that Kelce accepted responsibility after Kansas City’s costly penalties contributed to the defeat.

“It’s frustrating,” Kelce told reporters. “I’ve got to be better for my teammates.” The Chiefs were penalized 11 times for 105 yards during the game, including a late false start that erased a potential game-winning touchdown.

Kansas City will now look to bounce back against the New York Jets. Meanwhile, Swift continues her campaign ahead of the Academy Awards nominations, which will take place in January 2027.

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