Kim Kardashian’s Plunging Christian Cowan Dress Dips Dangerously Low in Rome

Photo Credit: @kimkardashian / Instagram

Kim Kardashian took on Rome in a ridiculously plunging white Christian Cowan dress. The 46-year-old star wore the halter gown for a private visit to Bulgari on Via Condotti, where she tried on Elizabeth Taylor‘s famous emerald necklace. She shared photos and a video from the visit on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian takes on Rome in ridiculously plunging Christian Cowan dress

Kim Kardashian wore a white, floor-length gown by Christian Cowan. The form-fitting dress has a halter neckline and a deep plunge. The open neckline dips to the waist, framing her décolletage. The halter straps wrapped around her neck, leaving her shoulders bare. The sleeveless cut left her arms uncovered. At the center, the fabric twists into a knot. The twist pulls the soft white fabric inward at the waist. The knot sits at the base of the plunge, holding the neckline in place.

Below the knot, gathered ruching hugged her hips. The ruching added texture to the smooth fabric. The skirt followed her curves before flaring into a mermaid shape. A train trailed behind her. A photo of the gown on a dress form shows the same plunge and waist knot.

The fluid fabric has a soft sheen. It draped close to her body. The ivory shade gave the look an Old Hollywood feel. It also let the green stones stand out. The plunge frames the necklace and draws the eye to the emeralds.

Kardashian paired the dress with Elizabeth Taylor’s emerald and diamond necklace. Richard Burton gave the jewel to Taylor. It was later sold at Christie’s in 2011, and Bulgari acquired it. She also wore emerald drop earrings. The green stones matched the necklace. Her dark hair was pulled into a high, sleek ponytail. The pulled-back style kept the neckline and necklace in focus.

She posed in front of a large black-and-white portrait of Elizabeth Taylor. In the portrait, Taylor wears a floral headpiece and a large emerald necklace. In the Instagram video, Kardashian asked questions about the jewels and their history with Taylor and Burton. Kardashian was in Rome for the All’s Fair Season 2 press tour.

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