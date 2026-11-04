Ilhan Omar Wins Another House Term Amid Dispute With Donald Trump

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Ilhan Omar has secured another term in the U.S. House of Representatives, retaining her seat in Minnesota’s heavily Democratic 5th Congressional District. Her latest victory comes amid ongoing political controversy and federal investigations that have brought renewed national attention to the congresswoman in recent weeks.

Ilhan Omar defeated Republican candidate John Nagel to win another term representing Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. The race marked Omar’s fifth consecutive victory in the strongly Democratic district since she first entered Congress in 2018.

As previously reported, Omar has remained at the center of political controversy following a federal investigation into her immigration records and financial disclosures. She has not been charged with any crime and has repeatedly denied all allegations.

According to Fox News Digital, Homeland Security Investigations searched Omar’s Washington, D.C., residence on October 12 as part of an inquiry into allegations that she or her father provided false information during her immigration process. Investigators reportedly seized electronic devices and other materials from the property as part of the investigation.

Fox News Digital further reported that renewed questions surrounding Omar’s past marriage have become part of the investigation. The outlet said investigators are examining longstanding allegations that she married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi as part of an alleged immigration fraud scheme. Omar has repeatedly denied those claims, and her spokesperson called them a “baseless” political attack designed to damage her reputation.

Omar has also pushed back against criticism from President Donald Trump and his allies. Speaking to The Nation, she claimed Trump has an “unhealthy and creepy obsession” with her and argued that she has been targeted because of her background and political views.

Despite the investigations, Omar continued campaigning throughout the final weeks before Election Day. She returned to Minnesota to vote, met with members of the local Somali community, and urged supporters to contribute to her campaign as legal scrutiny intensified.

Her latest victory ensures she will continue representing Minnesota’s 5th District in Congress. The election result strengthens her political position at home. However, federal investigations and an ongoing dispute with the Trump administration will likely remain in focus over the coming months.

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