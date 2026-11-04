Kylie Jenner Vows to Always Be Kendall’s ‘Little Sister’ Who Holds Her Hand

Photo Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner marked her sister Kendall Jenner‘s birthday with a nostalgic set of throwback pictures that featured stuffed animals, Easter baskets, and matching party dresses. Alongside the images, she shared a short but heartfelt message, followed by a follow-up Instagram Story that included an even more personal promise from sister to sister.

Kylie Jenner makes heartfelt promise to Kendall Jenner she’ll always be the ‘little sister’ to hold her hand

Photo Credit: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner’s birthday tribute to older sister, Kendall, arrived as a seven-slide Instagram carousel. She kept the caption brief. “[I] am who I am because of who you’ve been to me,” she wrote. She then added, “happy birthday to my forever sister ostrich/deer cutie pie.”

Kendall turned 31 on November 3, and the set of throwback photos carries nostalgia and emotion. One slide shows the girls holding hands on a lawn in pale dresses, with colorful Easter baskets at their feet. Kylie, 29, reposted this slide on her Story, with the promise, “a part of me will always be here to hold your hand,” with Kacey Chambers’ song “Barricades and Brickwalls” as the soundtrack.

Other pictures in the post move through different ages and seasons. In one, the sisters wear burgundy knitwear and velvet outfits, with Kylie perched on a wooden chair. In another, they stand in silver puffer jackets next to a polar bear display. A further slide shows a much younger version of them twinning in lilac dresses on a wooden playhouse bench.

The last two images are close-ups. The first shows the girls in dark velvet tops and floral headbands. The final slide is a black-and-white portrait of the sisters in white dresses, with Kendal’s arm slung over her little sister’s shoulder.

Together, the post and the Story pair a sentimental caption with years’ worth of family photos of the sisters. The same theme runs through the heartfelt birthday tribute, which speaks of the closeness between the sisters, from matching dresses in childhood to the promise in Kylie’s words.

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