Blake Lively’s Sparkling Mini Dress Barely Covers Her Thighs

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Blake Lively is making sure her new appearance in a blue Chanel mini dress is not going unnoticed. The actress attended the holiday collection launch of Brent Neale in New York City. For the occasion, she donned a blue sequin dress.

Blake Lively steps out in a strapless mini dress with a thigh-skimming hem

Take a look at the latest photos of Blake Lively in a strapless mini dress that reached her mid-thigh:

The “Gossip Girl” star’s look from the holiday collection launch of Brent Neale is going viral. The event was held at Majorelle in the Upper East Side. Lively wore a blue, shimmery mini dress from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection.

The piece was strapless and featured a scalloped neckline with black satin bows running down the bodice. Further, the hemline elevated Lively’s toned legs. The 39-year-old paired the sparkly dress with black Christian Louboutin Bis Un Bout pumps, a leather Chanel bucket bag, and Brent Neale rings and earrings. Lively opted to style her hair in a side-partition and finished the look with dewy makeup.

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