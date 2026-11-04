Martha Stewart’s ‘Appalling’ Judgment Has Today Show on Edge — Source

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Martha Stewart‘s “appalling” judgment has reportedly left the “Today” show on edge. The report comes after the lifestyle businesswoman ignited major public outrage with her Halloween costume, in which she dressed up as a homeless person—just the day before she posted a now-deleted photo of herself in that costume on social media. The business mogul made a guest appearance on the show’s Halloween special broadcast on October 30.

Now, according to a new report, the controversy surrounding Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume has become an “embarrassing headache” for NBC.

Today show is distancing itself from Martha Stewart after Halloween costume controversy, per source

The “Today” show has reportedly been distancing itself from Martha Stewart following the businesswoman’s Halloween costume controversy. As reported by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice, a source told them that “Nobody at NBC wants the Today brand dragged into this mess.”

According to the source, “Martha’s judgment was appalling, and the show has no interest in being associated with the fallout.”

Furthermore, per the news outlet, the insider discussed the timing of Martha Stewart’s Halloween costume controversy and her appearance on the “Today” show. Both events took place just a day apart.

The insider explained, “The timing was disastrous. Today had just given her a prominent platform, and now the show is dealing with the embarrassment. Thank goodness she didn’t wear that costume on the actual broadcast.”

In the meantime, another source told the publication that Martha Stewart appears to be unable to understand why she has been receiving such backlash from the public. According to the source, “This isn’t going away simply because she says she’s sorry.”

Meanwhile, the insider further claimed that, amid the controversy, NBC won’t invite her back to the broadcast show. “The priority is protecting the show’s reputation, not creating another Martha Stewart headline,” the insider added.

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