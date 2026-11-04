Kendall Jenner’s Birthday Has Mom Kris Feeling All Mushy, Proud & Nostalgic

Photo Credit: @kendalljenner/Instagram

Kris Jenner is known for celebrating her children’s milestones, but Kendall Jenner‘s birthday brought out her sentimental side. The momager marked the occasion with a series of throwback pictures, taking fans back to some of their sweetest family moments. Her emotional birthday message showed just how proud she is of the woman Kendall has become.

Kendall Jenner Is ‘Proud’ Mom Kris’ Sweet Angel Girl in Sentimental Birthday Tribute

Kris opened her birthday message by calling Kendall her “angel girl” and expressing how proud she is of everything her daughter has accomplished. However, her pride goes beyond Kendall’s professional success. “I am so proud of everything you’ve accomplished, but even more proud of the amazing woman you are and the life you’re creating for yourself,” Kris wrote.

She then highlighted the qualities that make Kendall special to her, describing her as “kind, passionate, patient, funny, loving, smart, creative, gentle, loyal.” The momager also praised her daughter’s dedication to those around her, noting that Kendall gives 100% of herself to everything she does and to everyone she loves.

The photographs accompanying the message added a nostalgic touch. The carousel featured childhood portraits of Kendall, sweet pictures with Kris, and family moments with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. Other snapshots showed the mother-daughter duo together in more recent years, highlighting how much Kendall has grown.

Kris also wished her daughter a year filled with love, happiness, and time for the things that make her happiest. She ended her message with a particularly touching reminder of their bond.

“I love you more than I could ever put into words and no matter how grown up you get, you will always be my little girl,” she wrote. Kris signed off as “Mommy,” adding one final affectionate touch to the birthday tribute. While Kendall has built an independent life and career, the throwback pictures and heartfelt message showed that their mother-daughter bond remains just as special.

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