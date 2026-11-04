Sydney Sweeney’s Plunging SYRN Cami Top Is a Tie Away From Revealing All

Photo Credit: @sydney_sweeney/Instagram

In a risky wardrobe moment, Sydney Sweeney wore a plunging SYRN cami top that fastened at the front with a single tie. Her lingerie and loungewear brand shared snaps of her look in the plaid ensemble on November 3. The top blended vintage sleepwear charm with modern, structured styling.

Sydney Sweeney risks it all in plunging SYRN cami top that is held together by a single tie in new campaign

In the pictures, Sydney Sweeney wore the retro-inspired cami top from SYRN’s All I Want is Plaid. Cut from a light-blue fabric, it featured a graphic grid of dark navy and black plaid lines.

The interplay of light pastel and dark crisscrossing lines created a gingham-plaid effect that was both nostalgic and cozy. Further, the plunging sweetheart neckline framed her décolletage. Thin spaghetti straps held up the holiday-themed piece.

The top also featured defined, gathered soft cups that enhanced the bust contour. A single fabric drawstring tie made from the same plaid material fastened the top at the center. Below the bust, the cami transitioned into a tailored bodice that fit snugly around her waist before flaring out into a notched hemline. A central slit at the lower hem made the top part slightly more visible, breaking up the plaid pattern.

Sweeney layered the top with a cropped ice-blue velvet capelet trimmed with plush white faux fur along the neckline and hemline. Like the top, the capelet also fastened at the center with thin white cords. These cords ended in fluffy white pom-poms that draped across her chest.

The “Anyone but You” star paired the top with matching plaid shorts and white thigh-high stockings. She embodied a playful, storybook holiday aesthetic inspired by Whoville and classic winter fantasy tropes. She wore her golden-blonde hair in a gravity-defying updo, with ringlets framing her face and looped braids curling on either side.

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