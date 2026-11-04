Georgina Rodriguez Has Legs for Days in Intimissimi Micro Minidress

Photo Credit: @georginagio / Instagram

Georgina Rodriguez proved that understated styling can still make a bold statement in her latest fashion campaign. The model fronted Calzedonia‘s new seasonal legwear collection while showcasing an effortlessly chic look built around an Intimissimi cashmere micro minidress. The campaign put the spotlight on timeless wardrobe staples, with Rodriguez letting her long legs do all the talking.

Georgina Rodriguez shows major skin in teeny tiny Intimissimi cashmere micro minidress

The 32-year-old Argentine-Spanish model starred in the global Autumn/Winter campaign photographed by Javier Biosca and styled by Alba Melendo. For the shoot, Georgina Rodriguez slipped into Intimissimi’s Ultralight Long-Sleeved Cashmere Sweater with Boat Neckline. The fitted sweater featured a clean boat neckline, long sleeves, and an ultralight finish that balanced comfort with understated elegance. She paired the light gray knit with a matching gray leather micro miniskirt, creating the illusion of a sleek micro minidress.

Layering elevated the monochromatic outfit. Rodriguez casually draped a gray trench jacket over her shoulders, leaving it unfastened to create a relaxed yet polished finish. The styling paired the sweater dress with black Calzedonia Sheer Strong Sculpt 30 Denier Tights. The design features medium graduated compression and a sculpting fit. This enhanced her legs while seamlessly complementing the neutral palette.

Keeping the focus on the sleek ensemble, Rodriguez completed the campaign look with glossy brown patent-leather pointed-toe stilettos that subtly elongated her silhouette. She also wore a striking diamond ring alongside a crisp white almond-shaped manicure, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overpowering the outfit.

Her beauty look matched the campaign’s refined mood. Rodriguez wore her jet-black hair loose in soft, straight waves with a center part, framing her face naturally. Her makeup remained clean and model-off-duty inspired, featuring defined brows, fluttery lashes, softly flushed cheeks, and nude-pink lips with a smooth, natural-looking finish.

The latest campaign highlights Calzedonia’s signature hosiery while incorporating Rodriguez Intimissimi essentials. Together, these pieces show how a minimalist cashmere dress and sculpting tights create a sophisticated seasonal look. In addition, carefully chosen accessories complete the refined ensemble.

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