Prince William & Prince George Share Rare Father-Son Moment at Soccer Game

Photo Credit: David Ramos/UEFA via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince George reportedly enjoyed a special father-son outing in Spain, where they attended an Aston Villa Champions League match. However, it wasn’t just their soccer outing that caught fans’ attention, as a sweet moment between the royal duo in the stands also sparked reactions online.

Prince William is accompanied by Prince George to Soccer game in Spain

Prince William and Prince George were spotted cheering on Aston Villa as they took on Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou in Spain. According to PEOPLE, the father-son duo traveled to Spain on November 3 to watch the Champions League fixture.

FC Barcelona also reportedly welcomed the royal visitors on social media, sharing a photograph and thanking them for joining “a special evening of Champions League football” featuring their beloved Aston Villa.

The broadcast showed William and George dressed casually for the occasion. With rainy weather in Barcelona, George appeared to have his hood up, while his father opted for a cap. A post on X also highlighted their heartwarming interaction, noting that George “might be a teenager now, but he still leans on Dad.”

William’s affection for Aston Villa is no secret. During a 2015 interview with the BBC’s Gary Lineker, the Prince of Wales explained that he wanted to support a more mid-table club that could offer him “emotional rollercoaster moments.”

He also recalled attending an FA Cup match against Bolton in 2000, where he sat among Villa supporters while wearing a red beanie. William has previously described George as “part of the pride,” a phrase associated with the club’s fanbase.

The Prince of Wales has also revealed that his three children play a role in his match-day superstitions. According to The Sun, he sometimes moves around the house and changes the children’s positions when Aston Villa struggles during a game, hoping to turn the team’s fortunes around.

The father-son outing also coincided with George’s half-term break from Eton College, where he began studying in September. Last month, Kate Middleton reportedly expressed her excitement about having all three children home during their school break. “My children break up tomorrow, and I can’t wait to have them all home,” she said, per Hello! magazine.

Another woman who recently met the Princess of Wales also claimed that Kate admitted she missed George following his move to Eton.

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