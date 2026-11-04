Miranda Kerr’s Sons Were the Reason She Turned Down ‘Fun’ VS Fashion Show

Photo Credit: @notskinnybutnotfat / YouTube

Miranda Kerr was invited to walk the runway at Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and she gave the offer serious thought. The former Angel felt excited at first, then she pictured herself on that stage, and her feelings shifted after she thought of her four sons. The former model has now explained why the VS show was not for her, and the answer came down to a feeling she could not ignore.

Miranda Kerr on why turning down Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for her sons was the ‘right’ decision

In a podcast interview shared on YouTube, Miranda Kerr said the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show offer arrived soon after she walked for Stella McCartney. That experience felt wonderful, she recalled: “This feels so good to be back on the runway.”

Kerr, a former VS model, noted that this year marked 20 years since her debut. Her agent asks her every year, she said, and this “I was really seriously considering it,” she said.

However, her doubts soon crept in. While meditating, she tried to imagine how she would feel on the runway. “I’m in my underwear. I’m 43. I have four boys,” she said. A knot formed in her stomach and would not ease, and it only released when she pictured saying no.

Further, a dream the night before added to her unease. She said she felt “discombobulated” in it. Her colleagues urged her to accept, but she held firm. “I hear a lot of noise around me right now,” she remembered telling them. She meditates for 20 minutes every morning, and that quiet time guided her choice.

While playing air hockey and ping pong with her kids, she had the show on in the background. Her eight-year-old asked what it was. “That’s what Mommy used to do,” she told him. Her seven-year-old then asked what she meant.

Mom-to-four Kerr went on to explain that she had stepped back from modeling by the time the younger ones arrived, focusing on motherhood and her business. She also called the invitation an honor. At the same time, she admitted, “that was then, and this is now.” She did not rule anything out, only adding that “right now” it felt like the right choice.

Nevertheless, she also expressed gratitude for the platform the brand gave her. It helped her build Kora Organics, which she launched in Australia in 2009.

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