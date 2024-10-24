RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Makes New Claim About Black Eye After Saying Jen Shah Caused It

Photo Credit: Brett Colvin/Bravo via Getty Images

Heather Gay’s fan-favorite status took a hit when she continued to defend Jen Shah . Of course, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was shocked when Jen pleaded guilty to her part in a telemarketing scheme. She is currently serving time in jail.

During a Season 3 RHOSLC cast trip, Heather woke up with one hell of a shiner. At the time, she claimed not to know what happened. Later, she admitted that she was so drunk that she passed out and injured herself. Of course, most of the cast believed that Jen was responsible for Heather’s black eye. Finally, Heather revealed that Jen was responsible during the epic Season 4 finale . And now Heather is revealing a new detail about the infamous incident.

Heather Gay doesn’t recall how Jen Shah allegedly gave her a black eye

Photo Credit: Fred Hayes/Bravo

Heather explained to Andy Cohen how her black eye happened. “Honestly, it was a lot of drinking, and the next morning, I woke up with a black eye. I knew I’d gotten it from Jen ,” Heather stated. “I didn’t know how, but I knew I’d gotten it from Jen.” Then Heather explained that Jen had come to her room. “She said, ‘Did I give that to you?’ I said, ‘Don’t worry. I’ll cover,’” Heather explained.

Well, now it seems like Heather’s story has shifted again. According to The Los Angeles Times , Heather doesn’t remember what happened. It was Jen who allegedly told her how she got the black eye. Plus, Heather said that growing up in The Mormon Church “taught me to protect everybody but myself.” So that is reportedly why Heather didn’t point the finger at Jen.

Of course, Jen denied giving her former bestie a black eye. In her Instagram Story, Jen fired back at Heather’s Season 4 reveal. ”BRAVO, if i punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” the note began. Well, not necessarily if the cameras were down for the night.

I wish that Heather had more fully explained what happened between her and Jen at the Season 4 RHOSLC reunion. Having more information trickle out later is confusing.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK THAT JEN TOLD HEATHER THAT SHE GAVE HER THE BLACK EYE? WHY DOES HEATHER’S STORY KEEP CHANGING?

The post RHOSLC’s Heather Gay Makes New Claim About Black Eye After Saying Jen Shah Caused It appeared first on Reality Tea .