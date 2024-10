Vanderpump Rules OG Peter Madrigal Wants Reboot: ‘Let’s Do It’

Photo Credit: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules Season 1 was literally fundamental to the future of reality TV. The original show centered around a group of young Hollywood hopefuls working at SUR and being co-dependent on one another. Lisa Vanderpump was the boss, drama was around every corner and life was good.

Since Pump Rules has been on TV for more than a decade, it’s undergone quite an evolution. Now that we’re in a post-Scandoval world, it feels like the show is at a crossroads. None of the cast members work at SUR anymore and it seems like the show has strayed too far away from its original plot. Amid rumors of a reboot or cancellation, VPR OG Peter Madrigal is chiming in on where he thinks the show should head.

Peter Madrigal is ready to return to SUR

In an interview with the U.S. Sun , Peter was asked his opinion on filming a new show centered around the current SUR cast. “Of course, why not? Let’s do it. If that’s what it takes to get another show up and running,” Peter said. Let’s remember that Peter was never the sta r of Vanderpump Rules by any means. He was more of a supporting side character that easily faded into the background. Peter also is one of the few OGs still working at SUR, so of course he wants to get back on Bravo.

Peter doubled down on the idea of doing a reboot, with one condition. “Let’s do it. Just… pay Peter,” he said. See what we mean? He’s clearly eyeing for another reality TV paycheck. But can you blame him? Anyway, the future of Vanderpump Rules is up in the air and we’ll all just have to wait and see where the chips land.

