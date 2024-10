Summer House’s Ciara Miller Calls Out ‘Crazy’ Trend of Hospital Patients and Visitors

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Smirnoff

Ciara Miller is coming from a place of compassion when she spoke out against a questionable trend that takes place at hospitals. The Summer House star is a registered nurse and has seen the tactless act with her own eyes while working.

The Bravolebrity is a veteran favorite on Summer House. She signed on for modeling jobs, including Victoria’s Secret , but studied nursing and worked in the field as well. Now, she’s using her platform to plea for a change.

“Not everything is made for consumption” Ciara Miller said of the hospital trend

Ciara gave an interview recently and told the host that she feels phones should be banned from hospitals.

“Are there any things that as a nurse you would never do?” the host asked.

“You know what? When you’re scrolling on TikTok and you see pictures, you know, their loved ones in the ICU vented, tube down their mouth. Wires coming out every which way. These patients are like, obviously, in the most vulnerable state they’ve ever been in. I think it’s crazy that people take pictures and videos to showcase online,” the Summer House star replied.

And while the model understands that there are those “asking for prayers and thoughts,” she still feels that “phones don’t belong in the hospital period.”

The reality TV star finds the atmosphere at the hospital too sombre for frivolous phone usage. And yes, the Summer House star – who will be returning for Season 9 – has tried taking selfies while at work.

Ciara continued, “I have a hard time even just filming myself taking a selfie in the mirror of myself. No patient information or anything. It’s so intrusive.”

Then there are the legalites to consider, such as privacy and consent.

“The patient can’t consent to that,” she added. “Would you really want to be plastered on the internet with an et tube down your throat and wires coming out of your body? And you’re not yourself. Like that’s not how people know you as. Not everything is meant for consumption.”

Perhaps Ciara will start a new trend in hospital protocol. If not, her comments are something for each individual to consider.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF CIARA’S COMMENTS? DO YOU THINK PHONES SHOULD BE BANNED IN HOSPITALS?

The post Summer House’s Ciara Miller Calls Out ‘Crazy’ Trend of Hospital Patients and Visitors appeared first on Reality Tea .