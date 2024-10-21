Report: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Appear Frustrated at Son’s Daycare Center

Photo Credit: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

The tension was palpable between former couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Wednesday. The Valley stars were spotted at their three-year-old son Cruz’s daycare in Los Angeles. And the body language was tense.

It’s been an emotional journey since February of this year. After announcing their separation, the Vanderpump Rules alums filed for divorce in August. Jax and Brittany attempted to keep matters cordial for the sake of their pre-schooler. But no one could fault the Kentucky native for being frustrated with her ex-husband after rumors of hookups with an assistant, among other supposed trysts .

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have good and bad days, according to an insider

Page Six shared exclusive photographs of Brittany and Jax interacting outside Cruz’s daycare last week. Both were dressed in casual wear, but their dynamic was nothing if not intense.

Brittany wore a white sweatsuit and sneakers. Jax opted for a white hoodie and black pants. They were accompanied by a third female individual. It’s not clear which camp she was connected with, but Brittany seemed to be trying to out-maneuver both of them.

In one image, Jax continued speaking to Brittany as she chose to walk away with her arms crossed over her body. She was spotted in that defensive position in several of the photos.

The former SUR bartender again attempted to speak to his estranged wife. She responded by checking her phone and ignoring him.

Sources close to the former couple tell Page Six that they have good and bad days as they attempt to divorce and co-parent cordially.

The insiders added that “some days are harder and more tumultuous than the others.” For her part, Brittany has the added challenge of online trolls. The social media abuse is directed at her appearance and success as a mother, the source noted.

Page Six also claimed that Brittany has been unnerved by all that’s come out about Jax’s sexual conquests.

Since filing the divorce papers, Brittany has also requested legal and physical custody of Cruz. A spokesperson previously told the news publication that, “Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern.”

TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR READ ON THE BODY LANGUAGE IN THE PICTURES? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING ON WITH THE SEPARATION?

The post Report: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Appear Frustrated at Son’s Daycare Center appeared first on Reality Tea .