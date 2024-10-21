Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Reality Tea

    Report: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Appear Frustrated at Son’s Daycare Center

    By Karolina,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wL25W_0wGGYFnI00
    Photo Credit: MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images

    The tension was palpable between former couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Wednesday. The Valley stars were spotted at their three-year-old son Cruz’s daycare in Los Angeles. And the body language was tense.

    It’s been an emotional journey since February of this year. After announcing their separation, the Vanderpump Rules alums filed for divorce in August. Jax and Brittany attempted to keep matters cordial for the sake of their pre-schooler. But no one could fault the Kentucky native for being frustrated with her ex-husband after rumors of hookups with an assistant, among other supposed trysts .

    Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have good and bad days, according to an insider

    Page Six shared exclusive photographs of Brittany and Jax interacting outside Cruz’s daycare last week. Both were dressed in casual wear, but their dynamic was nothing if not intense.

    Brittany wore a white sweatsuit and sneakers. Jax opted for a white hoodie and black pants. They were accompanied by a third female individual. It’s not clear which camp she was connected with, but Brittany seemed to be trying to out-maneuver both of them.

    In one image, Jax continued speaking to Brittany as she chose to walk away with her arms crossed over her body. She was spotted in that defensive position in several of the photos.

    The former SUR bartender again attempted to speak to his estranged wife. She responded by checking her phone and ignoring him.

    Sources close to the former couple tell Page Six that they have good and bad days as they attempt to divorce and co-parent cordially.

    The insiders added that “some days are harder and more tumultuous than the others.” For her part, Brittany has the added challenge of online trolls. The social media abuse is directed at her appearance and success as a mother, the source noted.

    Page Six also claimed that Brittany has been unnerved by all that’s come out about Jax’s sexual conquests.

    Since filing the divorce papers, Brittany has also requested legal and physical custody of Cruz. A spokesperson previously told the news publication that, “Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern.”

    TELL US – WHAT IS YOUR READ ON THE BODY LANGUAGE IN THE PICTURES? WHAT DO YOU THINK IS GOING ON WITH THE SEPARATION?

    The post Report: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Appear Frustrated at Son’s Daycare Center appeared first on Reality Tea .

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    No Way
    11h ago
    who cares.
    Jean C
    12h ago
    Moo doesn't work. Why does she need daycare?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Brittany Cartwright's House Is Getting a "Cute and Girly" Transformation (PICS)
    bravotv.com1 day ago
    Lala Kent Claims Brittany Cartwright Hooked Up With Her Former Fling
    Heavy.com1 day ago
    Tom Sandoval and Girlfriend Victoria Lee Robinson ‘About To Move in Together’
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Bill Belichick, 72, and Girlfriend Jordon Hudson, 24, Headed for Marriage, Source Claims: 'He Wants to Be With Her All of the Time'
    OK Magazine6 days ago
    Brittany Cartwright Worried Fans May Not See Her as ‘Genuine’ After Jax Taylor Reunion
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Reunite for Day Out With Son Cruz
    Reality Tea5 days ago
    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay Shows Off Beautiful Family
    TVShowsAce1 day ago
    ‘LPBW’ Matt Roloff’s Kids Finally Go Back To Farm
    TVShowsAce5 days ago
    Taraji P. Henson’s New Body Shines In Show-Stopping Rose-Gold Gown
    Shine My Crown2 days ago
    Meghan Markle Shocked to Learn She’s Not the ‘Star of the Show’ after Embracing Her Role as a Princess, Expert Claims
    menzmag.com1 day ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite4 days ago
    Kourtney Kardashian ‘Pregnant Again’ In Spandex And Sneakers
    thenerdstash.com1 day ago
    Kris Jenner, 68, Shocks Fans as Her Wrinkled Hands Don't Match Her Face During Disneyland Outing: 'We All Know Her Real Age'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    The Young and the Restless: Sharon Shocking Move to Trap Chance!
    Carol Cassada1 day ago
    Lisa Barlow ‘Blocked’ Whitney Rose Amid RHOSLC Season 5 Drama
    Reality Tea4 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    What Happened During Dr. Terry and Heather Dubrow’s Trip to Daughter Max’s College
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    ‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Rachel Leviss dating ‘really smart’ rocket scientist
    Page Six3 days ago
    'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Claims It Was Ex-Wife Meri's Fault He Didn't Love Her: 'Blame Yourself'
    OK Magazine1 day ago
    These Photos Offer a Rare Look at Erika Jayne’s Son & Their Life Together
    bravotv.com22 hours ago
    Brock Surprised Scheana with Her "Dream" Home Renovation: "A Little Too Ambitious"
    bravotv.com1 day ago
    Gary King’s Most Problematic Moments on Below Deck Sailing Yacht
    Reality Tea1 day ago
    Summer House’s Ciara Miller Calls Out ‘Crazy’ Trend of Hospital Patients and Visitors
    Reality Tea18 hours ago
    Dazed, Slurring Words and Struggling to Walk Steady: Haunting Videos Emerge Showing Liam Payne's Final Days as It's Revealed Pals 'Wanted Intervention'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Angelina Jolie & toyboy rapper Akala spent 2 nights together after she secretly sneaked Brit rapper into her hotel suite
    The US Sun1 day ago
    ‘Inconsolable’ killer mom Susan Smith thinks parole is now off the table after she was convicted of trying to cash in on her infamy: ‘Derailed it herself’
    New York Post1 day ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times7 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Fans Say Taylor Swift Is 'Down Really Bad' for Travis Kelce as She Marks a 'Precious' Eras Tour First Without Him There
    Parade2 days ago
    Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5, Episode 3 Recap: Fun in Floatopia
    Reality Tea1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy