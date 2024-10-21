Erika Jayne ‘Feels Bad’ for Jennifer Pedranti Amid RHOC Dress Drama

Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

A couple of episodes back, the Real Housewives of Orange County celebrated Shannon Beador’s 60th birthday. When Jennifer Pedranti arrived at the party in a sundress covered in yellow roses, no one thought anything about it. She looked lovely, but sadly, she’d pay a toll for that dress in the eyes of the other women in the days to come. Erika Jayne has some thoughts.

Erika Jayne speaks about the dress

While the ladies were in London celebrating Miss Nine Lemon’s birthday, Gina Kirschenheiter shared with Jenn that Heather Dubrow had commented about Jenn’s tea party dress.

In a production confessional, Heather revealed , “I was at Neiman Marcus, and I saw the dress Jenn wore. Jenn’s dress was two grand [actually, it was $1,995 ]. I wouldn’t spend that kind of money if I can’t pay rent or my car payment.”

Some of the other women had expressed concern about Jenn’s finances this season. Gina was especially annoyed that Jenn was “going to Vegas and buying a new car” when she couldn’t afford to pay the rent on the house Gina helped her lease. Jenn was evicted from that house, which Gina worried would hurt her reputation in the real estate community.

And now she’s spending $2000 on a dress? That’s a full third of the monthly support she gets from her ex-husband. Doesn’t she have five children to support?

Teddi and Erika Jayne hysterically discuss Jenn’s notorious “$2000 dress”

As host Teddi Mellencamp recapped the episode, guest Erika Jayne admitted, “I feel bad for Jenn in this moment. I just do.”

“She could get multiple uses out of it,” Teddi responded.

“She looked cute in her dress,” Erika added. “Live your life.”

Teddi says that Jenn’s flower dress reminded her of when Dorit Kemsley decorated a private room at Buca di Beppo , which turned out to be the location of Teddi’s baby shower.

“The Capri Room,” Erika recalls, sending both of them into spasms of laughing through tears.

“My baby shower in a lemon room with Brandi Glanville showing up,” Teddi giggles, gasping for air. “It’s a dream for my new baby … Sometimes I drive by there and I think, ‘Let’s see if it’s [still] there.'”

“Oh, God bless that woman,” Erika sighs. On top of everything else Dorit’s dealing with, Bucca di Beppo filed for bankruptcy in August 2024, so what will happen to Dorit’s Capri Room?

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WERE YOU SHOCKED AT THE PRICE OF JENN’S LEMON DRESS? DO YOU THINK IT SHOULD BE ANYBODY’S BUSINESS BUT JENN’S?

The post Erika Jayne ‘Feels Bad’ for Jennifer Pedranti Amid RHOC Dress Drama appeared first on Reality Tea .