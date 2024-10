Women’s Domestic Abuse Charity Has ‘Concerns’ Surrounding Married at First Sight UK Contestants

Photo Credit: Simon Johns/Channel 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussion of domestic violence.

Of course, a show like Married At First Sight UK is bound to be filled with red flags. The same can be said about most dating reality TV shows. However, the behavior in the latest edition of the MAFS UK has been so questionable that a women’s domestic violence charity named Refuge has issued a statement condemning it. They’ve shared some key warning signs of “abusive behavior” they’ve seen on the show, and it’s something we should all take a moment to consider.

An important message from Refuge about MAFS UK

The scene that prompted Refuge’s feedback happened after an uncomfortable conversation between Alex Henry and Holly Ditchfield. She stormed out of a dinner party and the two of them later got into a huge fight. They each made some big accusations about each other’s behavior, and some of it warranted concern.

“Big Holly only comes out when there’s cameras around and there’s people around. If I start raising my voice, it’s gonna be a madness,” Alex told his partner.

“This is why I can’t confront you, because ‘it’s gonna be a madness’,” Holly replied.

According to Refuge, some of the behaviors observed in the episode are considered “abusive.” They explained how “threatening behavior” can come in many forms, outside of just physical and verbal actions.

“It can be facial expressions, body language, someone’s demeanour, or their tone. Your partner shutting down conversations and making you feel silenced can be a warning sign of coercive control,” the charity explained in the post.

Refuge is hoping for change in MAFS UK and reality TV

The charity went on to slam the producers of the show for not intervening. They said it’s a problem that exists across the entire reality TV genre. They argued that this kind of behavior shouldn’t be used for entertainment , whether that’s on MAFS or Love is Blind .

“Coercive control should not be aired as ‘entertainment’ on reality television and we are extremely concerned that shows like #MAFSUK normalise and excuse these actions. We want to see the ‘experts’ on this show do more to call out abusive behaviour when it occurs on air,” the charity continued.

Please reach out if you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence. In the US, the number for The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. They’re open 24/7. English, Spanish, and 200+ other languages are available through interpretation services. In the UK, The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is 0808 2000 247.

Married at First Sight UK continues Mondays to Thursdays at 9 pm on E4.

