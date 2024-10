Angie Katsanevas Brands Lisa Barlow a ‘T***’ Amid RHOSLC Feud

Photo Credit: Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo via Getty Images

Angie Katsanevas isn’t playing games on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City this season. She showed up to the Season 5 premiere with a scroll and a mission to earn her spot with that center snowflake. In a wild turn of events, Angie has found herself feuding with her one-time bestie Lisa Barlow . And as expected, it’s turning ugly.

From feuding at dinner tables on RHOSLC to taking the drama to Twitter, Angie and Lisa just can’t see eye-to-eye. At an event recently, Angie was asked by Ricky Cornish in a video posted to Twitter/X about her relationship status with Lisa and if she thinks their friendship can be salvaged.

Angie K isn’t Team Lisa Barlow these days

Angie didn’t hold back during the interview when it came to explaining her current state of disaster when it comes to Lisa. “It’s actually disheartening. We have been close friends for a long time, we talked multiple times a day,” Angie said. Girl, we know. That’s part of the recent for the latest Lisa vs. Angie feud in the latest episodes. “I thought that we had a stronger friendship than that,” she added.

While Angie hopes she and Lisa can hash things out at the reunion, she doesn’t seem optimistic based on Lisa’s current behavior on social media . “She’s still tweeting and being a t*** on Twitter like I’m too busy to respond,” Angie said bluntly. “Hopefully she’ll be able to calm down and talk to me at the reunion and we can find some resolve and move forward.” Oh boy, we know Lisa is already adding this insult to her list of receipts to bring up to Angie at the reunion.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

