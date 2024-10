Dorit and PK Kemsley’s Son Jagger Returns Home After Hospitalization Over Virus

Photo Credit: Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans were shocked when Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley decided to separate. The couple shares two children. Unfortunately, their son, Jagger Kemsley , was recently admitted to the hospital. And now we know more about what happened to Jagger.

RHOBH fans first learned of 10-year-old Jagger’s illness when PK shared the news via Instagram. “Our little boy Jagger has been unwell for the last few weeks,” PK began, adding, “Mommy and Daddy have been with him in the wonderful @cedarssinai.” He added that Jagger was “on the mend.”

Next, PK shared an update about Jagger on his Instagram three days ago. “Spent 24 / 7 with Jagger for the last few days, even though we are in the hospital, it’s such a gift to have the time, to listen to this little fella who honestly is wise beyond his years,” the proud father wrote. Then he shared some appreciation for his estranged wife.

“@doritkemsley is an unbelievably brilliant mother. And I’m happy to let you all know that Jagger is on the other side of this now and we are taking him home tomorrow,” PK said.

Why was Jagger Kemsley in the hospital?

PK shared a post via Instagram on October 18, 2024. In the photo, a smiling Jagger was posed in a wheelchair close to the exit door. He sported a huge smile, with a large pillow across his lap. He also made the shaka sign for the camera, which is a gesture that generally means that everything is great. PK wrote in the caption, “Jagger V the Virus … and the winner, by clear knock out … Jagger Kemsley.” And in the comments, Dorit posted praying hands, clapping emojis, and hearts. It is wonderful news that Jagger is recovering and able to be at home with his family.

In any case, Dorit certainly doesn’t need any additional stress. She is currently filming RHOBH, and her friendship dynamic with Kyle Richards sounds rocky. Plus, RHOBH viewers are waiting to learn more about what transpired between PK and Dorit.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is streaming on Peacock.

