    Sister Wives Season 19: The Two Huge Mistakes Kody Brown Made During the Pandemic

    By Jennifer O'Brien,

    2 days ago

    Photo Credit: TLC via YouTube

    For years, Kody Brown has refused to believe that he was to blame for his polygamous family’s failings. The father of 18 wanted to be the ruler of his castle but isolated most of the people he loved. During the worldwide pandemic, Kody chose to hunker down with his fourth and favorite wife, Robyn Brown , instead of making a plan for the entire family. This decision led to many becoming angry with the Sister Wives star, and they started to ice him out.

    COVID-19 broke the Sister Wives family

    For the two years the family was in lockdown, Kody stopped going to each wife’s house and protected himself, earning himself no friends . Thanks to homemade videos, viewers were privy to some inner workings. The clips showed exactly what Kody was up to. Kody was extremely strict with his rules. And it felt like he wanted to isolate himself from the wives he didn’t want to be married to. In the end, Kody’s older children became fed up with his favoritism and chose to cut him out instead of dealing with his nonsense. During Season 17, Robyn noted, “Different people think Kody’s not being fair with his time, and he really actually is; they’re just not tracking it because they’re struggling. It’s really easy to sit there and think of the lack if you’re struggling.”

    But many of the Browns blamed Robyn for the rules, claiming she wanted a way to keep Kody all to herself. During the same season, Kody expressed anger after Janelle Brown accused him of being too extreme with his rules. At the time, Kody told cameras, “The fact is, in this environment, I’m just trying to keep my children, especially my small children, from getting COVID.” But no one believed him.

    Kody Brown admits he was wrong

    During the most recent Sister Wives episode, Kody finally admitted that he was wrong for not thinking about the rest of the family when COVID-19 hit. During his confession, Kody acknowledged that he made two huge mistakes . The patriarch noted, “During COVID, there were two huge mistakes I probably made. I wanted the boys to move out because they couldn’t comply with the COVID rules.” Sister Wives fans will recall that Kody found himself arguing with his sons, Gabriel Brown and Garrison Brown , over the matter. Both sons were more interested in their dating lives than following the rules. In turn, they refused to stay home.

    During the Season 17 fight, Kody told Garrison he blamed him for not being able to spend quality time with Janelle and Savanah Brown because he wasn’t “willing to maintain his standards.” Kody was very angry and went as far as to order Janelle to kick their sons out onto the curb. But the mother of six refused. Kody now sees he was wrong sharing, “That just became sort of a foolish power game.”

    Kody Brown should have gone to Ysabel Brown’s surgery

    For years, Sister Wives’ viewers knew that Ysabel Brown was bravely fighting a scoliosis diagnosis. Fans were brought along to many of her doctor appointments and learned she would need surgery to correct her posture. During the newest episode, Kody admitted that his second mistake was refusing to attend his daughter’s surgery in New Jersey. At the time, Kody felt it was foolish to leave his family. Kody told the cameras, “I’m not traveling with Christine and Ysabel on the way to surgery; I’m not going to surgery. I think it’s very risky. I also feel like a total hypocrite if I’m not keeping the rules that I’m asking — begging, literally begging — everybody to keep.” If refusing to go wasn’t enough, Kody also declined to help Christine Brown with the aftercare.

    Naturally, Ysabel was extremely hurt by Kody’s decision. She told the cameras, “I think his priorities are a little screwed up. And l don’t want to disrespect him because he is my dad, and I understand, I do. I do understand why he’s doing it; it’s just really frustrating and really, really hard.” However, Season 19 showed Kody admitting to another big mistake. He shared, “And one of those mistakes was also not going to Ysabel’s surgery, and that put some bad blood between a bunch of us.” Sadly, Kody might be too little or too late to find any real forgiveness.

    TELL US – DO YOU THINK IT IS GOOD KODY FINALLY RECOGNIZED HE WAS THE PROBLEM?

    The post Sister Wives Season 19: The Two Huge Mistakes Kody Brown Made During the Pandemic appeared first on Reality Tea .

