    Melissa Gorga ‘Thankful’ for Fake RHONJ Stories as It’s ‘Proof’ She Doesn’t ‘Plant Stories’

    By Alex Darus,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FKCP2_0wCMUqaX00
    Photo Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

    Real Housewives of New Jersey really feels like it’s at a crossroads. The last season was so rocky that the crew couldn’t even get together for a classic reunion for the first time in Real Housewives history. While the show is on a brief pause while it figures itself out, the rumors have begun to swirl about what’s going to happen with the cast.

    It seems like RHONJ might get a complete reboot after last season. It’s clear that the cast, as is, just can’t function together anymore. Recently, rumors began to swirl that Bravo was only bringing back Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania for the next round. Andy Cohen was quick to deny those rumors , and apparently, Melissa Gorga thinks the entire thing is hilarious.

    Melissa Gorga proves a point

    In the latest episode of her On Display podcast, Melissa and Joe Gorga were joined by Rachel Fuda and John Fuda . Of course, the rumors about who is returning to the show came up in conversation. “What the hell is that,” Joe said. Then, Melissa explained her perspective about the rumors.

    “It’s so stupid and you know what I have to say I’m actually proud of?” Melissa said. “Never has it once said Melissa Gorga is staying. Never once has that been said.” She’s not wrong – rumors have been swirling that Melissa would be getting the boot for several seasons now. However, whether or not fans like it, she always finds a way back.

    The Fudas also agreed with Melissa’s observation. “That should be proof to Bravo and everyone else that it’s definitely not me that talks to the people and plants stories,” Melissa concluded. The cast leaking rumors to the press is definitely a major reason why the RHONJ cast, as is, just isn’t working anymore .

    Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently streaming on Peacock.

    TELL US – DO YOU AGREE WITH MELISSA’S POINT OF VIEW ABOUT THE RHONJ RUMORS? WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE MELISSA RETURN TO THE SHOW NEXT SEASON?

    The post Melissa Gorga ‘Thankful’ for Fake RHONJ Stories as It’s ‘Proof’ She Doesn’t ‘Plant Stories’ appeared first on Reality Tea .

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Yolanda Marrujo
    23h ago
    She is liar a manipulator and Narcissistic and fraud and ridiculous fake she should be ashamed of herself alone with her husband the clown AkA Toddler
    Patty V
    23h ago
    No. You need a whole new cast. The current cast shows you what "fame" will do to your head. Over inflated egos.
    View all comments
